LRPD: Arkansas inmate faces new murder charges more than 10 years after Little Rock killing

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – An Arkansas inmate faces new murder charges for a killing in Little Rock that happened more than 10 years ago.

According to the Little Rock Police Department, 33-year-old Cory Williams was charged with first-degree murder after a file review by the prosecuting attorney’s office on Aug. 19 for the killing of David Blue.

In February of 2011, LRPD officers reported to a shooting in the 7100 block of Redwood Dr., where they found Blue, 26, suffering with gunshot wounds, He died due to those his injuries.

Investigators said Williams is currently in state custody where he was served his warrant.

He is currently serving a sentence for burglary and theft out of Pulaski County.