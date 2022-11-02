Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police made an arrest Wednesday night after a car was stolen with three children inside.

According to investigators, the car was stolen on the 8700 block of Geyer Springs.

Police discovered there were three children inside the vehicle and were able to track down the suspect which led to a pursuit ending on Berkshire Drive.

Investigators say all three children were found to be safe and the suspect was taken into custody.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.