LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police say a man has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in March on Patterson Road.

According to investigators, Joseph Michael Filani is facing a capital murder charge and possession of a firearm by a certain person.

Filani was wanted in the March 27 death of Rayvon McDowell.

Police say McDowell was found in the 5700 block of Patterson Road slumped over the steering wheel of a pick-up truck, dead from a gunshot wound where several spent shell casings were also found in the parking lot.