LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Little Rock police have arrested the man they say killed a 7-year-old girl Saturday morning on Fair Park at I-630.

According to investigators, 18-year-old Kenjata Daniels was taken into custody Thursday, now he is expected to face a capital murder charge.

On Saturday, 7-year-old Chloe Alexander of Pine Bluff was on her way to the Little Rock Zoo when police say she was shot and killed.

Police said it was not an isolated incident, as one of the people inside the vehicle was an acquaintance of Daniels, with both of them engaged in a dispute.