Little Rock police arrest man in Queenspark Road shooting

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police arrested a man in connection to a shooting that left one person wounded on Queenspark Road Saturday.

Officials say the shooting happened just before 5 p.m. Officers responded to a shooting in progress call on Queenspark Road. Neighbors said they thought the gunshots were fireworks at first. Upon arrival, police found the victim in the yard next door and applied a tourniquet to the injured man’s thigh to stop the bleeding. When officers arrived at the scene, Lamb laid down his rifle and surrendered.

David Lamb, 42, is being held without bond after police say he shot his neighbor with a rifle. Police said the neighbor was struck in the thigh and shoulder with his injuries non-life-threatening. Lamb told police he saw his neighbor killing someone in his yard with a knife. The neighbor was trying to break into his home, according to Lamb. He also says the neighbor entered the home with a pistol in hand.

Lamb is expected to face a first-degree battery charge and misdemeanor criminal mischief charges.

Authorities say the shooting investigation is ongoing