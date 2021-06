LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police are still trying to identify theft suspects involved in the theft of Black Friday items taken in November of 2020.

According to officers, the estimated value of those items are near $6,000.

We need your help indetifying these theft suspects. Do you recognize them? If so contact detectives. pic.twitter.com/NECNRjYPw1 — Little Rock Police (@LRpolice) June 2, 2021

Anyone with information about the identity of the thieves is asked to contact LRPD detectives at 501-918-3535.