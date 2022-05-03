LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A man mowing grass on a lot near the intersection of 44th and Walker April 23 made a grisly discovery and immediately called 911.

According to LRPD investigators, a body was found in a wooded area just off the property.

Investigators say the body was ruled to be in the location for an extended amount of time due to decomposition.

The body was sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy and in hopes of identification.

Police say that the case is being investigated as a homicide.