LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police commanders say an investigation is underway after a building used by the city’s police department to store evidence was broken into.

The Little Rock Police Department confirmed the burglary Wednesday during the city’s briefing on public safety initivates.

LRPD Assistant Chief Heath Helton said it happened late Sunday night into early Monday morning.

According to a Little Rock police incident report, officers found a large section of a chain link fence cut and pulled away during a routine property check.

The building is located in southern Pulaski County and it is used to store some evidence.

When asked if any evidence was stolen, Helton said some items were taken.

“They’re in the process doing the inventory for all that at this time to basically identify everything that was taken but there were some items that were taken,” Helton said.

Helton said detectives are going through security cameras to determine who the thieves are.

“I can confirm, none of those were weapons or anything like that,” Helton said. “We don’t store any weapons out there at that facility.”

As of Tuesday, the police report showed approximately $20,000 worth of evidence stolen.

If you know anything about the break-in, you are asked to call Little Rock police.