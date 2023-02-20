LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police said a child is facing a criminal charge after it was falsely reported that there was an active shooter at Mabelvale Middle School.

According to the Little Rock Police Department, officers responded to the school around 11 a.m. after receiving an active shooter call.

Upon further investigation, detectives said that it was false information.

Police said the child is facing a charge of communicating a false alarm in connection to the incident. The LRPD has not released the identity of the child.