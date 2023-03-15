LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A father is facing a murder charge after hospital officials say violent shaking led to death of his child.

According to the Little Rock Police Department, officers responded to Arkansas Children’s Hospital March 10 in reference to injuries to an infant.

After arriving at the hospital, officers said that hospital staff told them that the child had injuries consistent with trauma. Police said that it was later determined that the father, 30-year-old Demetrick Green Jr., caused the child’s injuries.

Hospital officials said that the child’s injuries were consistent with violent shaking. The child died Sunday morning.

Green was initially facing a first-degree battery charge, but it was upgraded to capital murder following the child’s death.

He is being held at the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility without bond.