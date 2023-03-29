LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A man is wanted in connection to the deadly shooting of a woman who Little Rock police say was his wife.

Officials with the Little Rock Police Department issued an arrest warrant for 37-year-old Danny Brown in the shooting death of Edwina Brown.

According to the LRPD, the shooting happened Monday afternoon at a home on Fairlee Drive. Officers said that the woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment but later died.

Brown is wanted for capital murder.

Officials said that Brown may be armed and ask anyone who comes in contact with him to call 911.