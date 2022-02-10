LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police said officers found a man dead in a home Wednesday and that detectives are now investigating the case as a homicide.

According to a release sent by the Little Rock Police Department Thursday, the victim was identified as 55-year-old Paul Oliver of Little Rock.

Officers said they responded to the 1900 block of West 2nd Street early Wednesday evening after Oliver’s daughter told police that she wanted to make a missing report for her father.

After arriving on the scene, officers said they found Oliver unresponsive on the living room floor. After medical personnel arrived on the scene, Oliver was pronounced dead.

Oliver’s body was transported to the Arkansas Crime Lab for an autopsy, where the cause of death will be determined.

Officials with the LRPD said detectives are continuing their investigation into this incident.