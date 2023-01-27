LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Officials with the Little Rock Police Department have identified the two officers involved in a shooting early Thursday morning that left one person dead.

According to LRPD officials, Officer Larry Mears Jr. and Officer Scott Hampton responded to a call for medical assistance at a residence in the 2100 block of West 18th Street just after 1:20 a.m.

Department officials noted that the offers were advised there may be a potentially suicidal person at the scene. When they arrived, the officers said they were met by a woman who was bleeding from her mouth.

They said the woman told them her boyfriend was inside the home with weapons. Officers said they saw that man, identified as 31-year-old Elbert R. Miller, inside as they approached the home. The officers said they tried to get Miller to come outside multiple times, but said he refused.

The officers then said they told Miller they would come in to speak with him inside the home, but Miller came out of a back bedroom holding a gun to his head.

At that point, department officials said shots were fired and Miller fell to the ground. LRPD officials have not clarified which of the officers fired the shots or if Miller fired a shot.

Department officials said the officers then provided medical aid to Miller, who was then taken to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries.

Both Mears and Hampton were placed on administrative leave, per department policy. Mears has been with the LRPD for six years, while Hampton is a five-year veteran of the department.

The department started an internal investigation into the shooting, and a separate criminal investigation into the initial act is also underway.