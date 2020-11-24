LRPD identify victim in Monday night deadly shooting investigation

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police in Little Rock have released the identity of a man whose abandoned body was found Monday evening.

Officers responded to the scene around 6:30 p.m. Monday after receiving reports of a shooting.

When they arrived at the scene in the 7600 block of Eagle Drive, the officers said they found the victim, 23-year-old Alexander Davis, already deceased.

Homicide teams responded to the scene and began their investigations.

The Little Rock Police Department has not released any information on any possible suspects. The investigation is ongoing.