LRPD identifies the second victim in Sunday night deadly shooting as a juvenile

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police continue to investigate a Sunday night deadly shooting that left one man dead and a juvenile injured on Mabelvale Plaza Drive.

According to investigators, officers responding to reports of a shooting found the man dead and the juvenile also in the car suffering from a gunshot wound.

The juvenile was transported to a local hospital to be treated for injuries.

A third person, who was in the vehicle during the shooting, was also found at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.