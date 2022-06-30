LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police say they are investigating a shooting Thursday afternoon in the southwest corner of the city where one person was injured.

Officials with the Little Rock Police Department said officers are searching in the area of the 9200 block of Sibley Hole Road after a person walked into a local business and said they had been shot.

Authorities said the victim had a single gunshot wound to the arm

There were no other reports of injuries at the scene.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.