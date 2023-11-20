LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police are investigating an overnight shooting death Monday morning.

According to investigators, officers responded to reports of a possible shooting at the intersection of Geyer Springs and Baseline Road just after midnight.

Officers said after they arrived, they discovered a man dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Little Rock police were not able to give any other information on the victim or a possible suspect.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.