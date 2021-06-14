LRPD investigating multiple violent crimes Monday night

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Several investigations are underway as Little Rock police said that there were two shootings and also a stabbing and a homicide Monday evening.

LRPD is investigating two shootings one at 26th and Martin and another along the 6600 block of Lancaster road.

They’re was also an investigation of a stabbing near 65th and Wakefield.

One person was also found dead on West Roosevelt where police are investigating now as a homicide.

Monday nights violence comes just after LRPD hosted an event encouraging citizens to take a pledge to stop the violence in the city.