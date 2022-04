LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police are investigating a shooting at the Park Plaza Mall Saturday afternoon.

Police say that the shooting happened in the east portion of the parking lot area of the mall and that the Crime Scene Unit has been dispatched.

Authorities say that the victim has been taken to a local hospital. Officers also said the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.