LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock Police are investigating a shooting downtown that happened Tuesday afternoon, which closed roads down and backed up traffic during the lunch rush hour.

Sgt. Eric Barnes said one man is currently in critical condition at UAMS.

“We’ve had lots of detectives out here trying to get information and some kind of vehicle description,” he said.

Barnes said the shooting happened on Capitol and Broadway in Little Rock. One person in a vehicle shot another person in a vehicle, who was taken to UAMS shortly after with a gunshot wound.

Barnes said no one is in custody, and police are looking at surveillance video to try and figure out what car the gunshots came from.

“It’s very concerning, obviously, when you have people that are shooting randomly in locations that are very populated,” he said.

Workers at Omega Solar Energy downtown said they actually heard the gunshots from their office.

“We were on a Zoom call and heard about 5 shots go off,” said Mark Johnson. “It was pretty loud. We ran out from there, looked outside behind me, and saw a couple guys running.”

Johnson said this leaves him worried for not only himself and his co-workers, but those who frequently walk around downtown, and even those who come to visit him at his office.

“There’s a lot of people that live around out here and outside that like to walk and feel safe, so certainly when my family comes to the office I want them to be safe,” he said.

Edwards said there is still no indication if this was an innocent bystander who was shot, or if there had been some kind of argument between the victim and the shooter..

Right now, they have not ruled out that it could have been a road rage situation, but there are still few details, as the victim is receiving medical treatment and unable to give information to investigators.

LRPD is asking anyone who knows anything to give them a call.