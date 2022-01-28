LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police in Little Rock are responding to a report of a shooting near the intersection of Interstate 630 and University Avenue.

Traffic in the area may be disrupted as police conduct their investigation, and it is advisable for drivers to avoid the area.

In a tweet, officials with the Little Rock Police Department said there were several victims from the incident in the area of the 600 block of University Avenue.

#BREAKING: Per Little Rock Police sources: At least two people shot on University near I-630. #ARNews — Mitchell McCoy (@MitchellMcCoy) January 29, 2022

Just before 9:30 p.m., officials with the LRPD announced that there were three victims in the shooting and that two of the victims were in critical condition.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.