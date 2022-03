LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police are investigating a Tuesday evening shooting near the intersection of Rodney Parham and Breckenridge.

There is a large police presence blocking off the area while the investigation continues.

Police said two people were shot at this scene but did not give details on the extent of injuries sustained in the shooting.

Investigators are asking the public to avoid the area while they investigate.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.