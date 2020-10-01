UPDATE: Woman dies in Little Rock shooting Thursday

UPDATE:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Little Rock police say a woman is dead after a shooting Thursday on the 5200 block of Stanley Drive.

The shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. at an apartment complex.

Little Rock police say the woman was taken to a local hospital but has died.

Police say they’ve been told two men may have approached the back of the apartment complex and shot through windows at the woman.

Police say they are searching for the suspects.

Officials say the victim’s identity when next of kin is notified.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Little Rock police say they are now investigating a homicide on the 5200 block of Stanley Drive.

**Preliminary Information**

A Homicide has occurred at 5204 Stanley Drive. Patrol Officers are on scene. Detectives, Crime Scene, and PAO are en route. More information will be provided as it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/2854wlYnIY — Little Rock Police (@LRpolice) October 1, 2020

ORIGINAL STORY:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Little Rock police confirm they are investigating a shooting that happened Thursday on Stanley Drive.

