LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police in Little Rock are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Little Rock Police Department, the victim in the shooting was able to be taken to an area hospital, at which time police were notified.

When officers arrived at the hospital, they said the victim told them that they were shot in the 100 block of Carla Street on the south side of Little Rock.

There was no word from authorities as of 4 p.m. if anyone else was injured in this shooting, nor did officers mention the severity of the victim’s injuries.

