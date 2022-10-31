LITTLE ROCK, Ark. –Little Rock Police Department leaders held a news conference Monday after a grim record was tied over the weekend as the city saw its 70th homicide of the year.

The conference was led by LRPD interim chief Wayne Bewley, who noted the deadly shooting in the early morning hours Sunday pushed the 2022 homicide total into a tie with the city’s 1993 record.

“Any homicide in our city is too many,” Bewley said, adding that reaching the record mark was “frustrating.”

The chief then cited what may be statistical relief behind the number, explaining how the city initially reported 76 homicides to the FBI in 1993 but rolled back that tally after six were determined to be justified.

So far, of the 70 homicides reported in 2022, seven homicides have been sent to the prosecutor for review.

“It’s very likely some [of the 2022 homicides] will be ruled justified,” Bewley said, adding that such a determination would again lower the number of homicides reported to the FBI for this year.

Bewley continued by reviewing the department’s process, including its use of statistics to target problem areas in the city. The department also had a weekly intelligence briefing for its command staff to see if any additional steps could be taken to address violent crime above the vision statistics provide, he said.

The real issue, Bewley said, was the 17 homicide cases in 2022 that have not yet been solved.“We need to come together,” he said, citing the importance of the public in helping police with information that can lead to solving open cases.

The interim chief reminded listeners that the Little Rock Police Department app or calling 501-371-INFO could be used to provide tips to the police anonymously.

Later in answering questions, Bewley acknowledged that community groups were significant in lowering 1993’s homicide rate. He said the same groups could be useful again but added that community groups working with police must be “sustained and maintained over a great period of time.”

Bewley, responding to a reporter’s question, said the 2022 homicides differ from the 1993 murders, which “had a different feel.”

The shootings in 1993 were generally gang-related, he said, while the recent homicides are more people who know each other.