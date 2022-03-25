LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police say they have made an arrest in the killing of a man at a business in November of 2020.

Officials with the Little Rock Police Department said they arrested 37-year-old Bennie Powell Jr. Thursday and that he faces a charge of capital murder in the killing of Alexander Davis.

Police responded to reports of shots being fired near 7604 Eagle Drive in the evening of November 23, 2020. When they arrived at the scene, officers said they found Davis already deceased.

According to family members of Davis, the 23-year-old was giving away turkeys to people in need and helping community members without homes just a day before his death. Then, hours before his life ended, he made a cryptic post to social media.

“He posted ‘A good heart going to get me killed, I can feel it,’ Keisha Dozier, Davis’s aunt said.

Powell is being held in the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility without bond.