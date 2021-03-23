LRPD makes arrest in deadly shooting outside grocery store

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police in Little Rock have arrested a suspect in a shooting outside of a grocery store last month that left one person dead.

Officers arrested 24-year-old Jeremy Jefferson on Monday in connection with the death of Xavier Crosby on February 28.

Crosby had initially told investigators he had gone to meet a man in the parking lot of the Kroger store near the intersection of Rodney Parham and West Markham when he was shot. Crosby was taken to a nearby hospital before dying from his injuries.

Police said that Jefferson was expected to face capital murder charges in this case.

He is currently being held in the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility. There is no information at this time regarding his bond.