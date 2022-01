LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – An arrest has been made in the December 19 deadly shooting near the intersection of 36th and John Barrow in Little Rock.

According to investigators, Davyon Roberts was arrested Wednesday and is now facing charges for capital murder, terroristic act and unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle.

Two of the victims in the shooting were discovered in a vehicle at Baptist Hospital, while the third victim who drove the vehicle to the hospital was found to be shot in the leg.