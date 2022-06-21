LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police are investigating after a man was shot while driving by an Exxon gas station on John Barrow Road early Tuesday.

According to the Little Rock Police Department, officers were responding to the gas station just after 2 a.m. when they saw a car on the side of the road.

Officers said the driver told them that he was driving by the gas station when someone started shooting at him. Police said that a bullet went through the driver’s door, striking his thigh. He was later taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The victim also told officers that his dash cam was recording during the incident, police said. Authorities also noted that the gas station had surveillance of the incident.

Police said they saw two men in the area, one in possession of a handgun. The report said that police followed one of the men that drove off on John Barrow Road.