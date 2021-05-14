LRPD: Man found with potentially life-threatening injuries after shooting at Motel 6

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police investigating a Thursday afternoon shooting at a Motel 6.

According to LRPD, the incident happened in the 10500 block of West Markham around 2:15 p.m.

Responding officers were able to find a 30-year-old man on the second floor who had been shot.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.

One nearby witness told investigators she heard a man and woman in the room arguing before hearing a loud bang.

There is currently no suspect information.

The investigation is ongoing.

