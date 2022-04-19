LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police in Little Rock are investigating after a shooting at a Baseline Road gas station left one man injured Monday afternoon.

According to the Little Rock Police Department, officers responded to a local hospital in reference to a shooting at the Kum and Go gas station located at 6720 Baseline Road just minutes after 2:45 p.m.

Officers said that the victim told them that he was walking out of the gas station when he heard five gunshots. The victim said that he jumped in a car with his brother to check and see if they were shot, according to the police report.

Officers said that the victim told them that he was taken to a local hospital after noticing that he was shot in the leg.

The report said that when officers arrived at the hospital, the victim’s brother had left. Officers noted that that the victim gave them a description of his brother’s vehicle, also stating that the hospital security gave a different color description when asked about the vehicle.

Officers said they reviewed the video footage from the gas station but found no video of a shooting or the described vehicle.