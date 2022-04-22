

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police say a man who was shot Tuesday morning has now died and that the suspect in the case will now face a charge of murder.

Officials with the Little Rock Police Department said 60-year-old Theodore Patrick will now face a first-degree murder charge in addition to a first-degree battery charge.

Investigators say officers responded to reports of a shooting at a home in the 8400 block of Dreher Lane Tuesday morning, where they found 22-year-old Terrance Calloway suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg.

Calloway was taken to a nearby hospital but died from his injuries on Friday, which prompted the upgraded charge.

Police at the scene Tuesday said witnesses told them Calloway and Patrick had been arguing over missing tools. That argument escalated to a fight, the witnesses said, before Patrick shot Calloway.

Patrick is currently being held in the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility.