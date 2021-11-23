LRPD: Officer arrested after inappropriately accessing private citizen’s personal information

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Officials with the Little Rock Police Department say an officer has been arrested following an investigation into claims he unlawfully accessed a private citizen’s personal information.

According to a statement from the LRPD, Ofc. Miles McWayne, a four-and-half-year veteran of the department, faces a Class A misdemeanor charge.

Department officials said the private citizen filed a report in August claiming his information had been accessed illegally four months prior.

Officials said the officer involved in that incident was later identified as McWayne. He was relieved of duty and the investigation into the incident began by the Major Crimes Division.

The findings of that investigation were turned over to the Pulaski County prosecutor’s office, which filed the charges against McWayne.