LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police said one person is dead and two officers are on administrative leave after an officer-involved shooting Thursday.

According to the Little Rock Police Department, the shooting happened in the 2100 block of West 18th Street at 1:23 a.m.

Officials with the LRPD have not released the identities of the victim or officers at this time.

Police said that the streets in the area will remain closed until officers process the scene.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.