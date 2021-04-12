LRPD: One injured in early morning drive-by shooting Saturday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police in Little Rock are investigating a drive-by shooting from the past weekend that left one person injured.

Officers responded to UAMS just after 6:30 a.m. Saturday after receiving a report of a shooting victim being treated at the hospital.

Speaking with the victim, officers said they learned the shooting happened in the area of the 9000 block of Auxor Road.

Police said the victim told officers they had been outside of a residence in a parking lot when a white SUV drove by and someone inside began firing. Officers noted a witness with the victim told them the same details, adding that a second white car may also have been involved in shooting.

Detectives searched that area and found evidence of gunfire, including a shell casing and a bullet hole in a vehicle at the scene.

Police have not released any information on a suspect in this case.