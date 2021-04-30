Over 50 tips given in Little Rock serial stabber investigation

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police said on Friday that within the last 24 hours, the department has received over 50 calls and emailed tips in connection to their search for a suspect in multiple knife attacks.

Little Rock police said over a six-month period, the attacker has killed three people and injured a fourth.

Detectives say all of the stabbings happened between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. near the Midtown area and the 12th street station.

We appreciate everyone that has offered assistance. pic.twitter.com/nISa7x7oj0 — Little Rock Police (@LRpolice) April 30, 2021

According to LRPD, investigators are following up on the leads and ask for continued information.

Anyone with information on the suspect or the stabbings is asked to call 501-371-4636 or email ASKLRPD@littlerock.gov.

A $20,000 reward is being offered to find the suspect.