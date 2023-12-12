LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police in Little Rock are set to hold an update on a recent officer-involved shooting Tuesday morning.

On Monday, the Little Rock Police Department opened an investigation into a shooting at the Days Inn on the south side of the city after a man was shot by police.

Authorities initially reported the suspect in critical condition after he was shot in the torso. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injures.

Police said Chief Helton will answer media question during a press conference held at the LRPD Headquarters Building at 9:30 a.m.

This incident is an on-going investigation, according to authorities.