LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – New details have been released by Little Rock police into the investigation of a Tuesday shooting that left a child dead.

According to the Little Rock Police Department, 29-year-old Keiundrea Davis called 911 just after noon to report a shooting at a home in the 11700 block of Doe Run Drive.

When officers arrived, they said Davis led them to the victim, her 1-year-old daughter Raniyah Basir. The child had a gunshot wound to the head, and the officers said Davis told them that the child had shot herself.

The child was taken to a nearby hospital where she died from the gunshot injuries. Her body was taken to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory for an autopsy.

Detectives and the LRPD Crime Scene Search Unit arrived at the home and began an investigation into the shooting, and eventually Davis was arrested.

She was booked into the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility on a charge of manslaughter with a bond of $50,000.

Police said another resident of the home who was not there at the time of the shooting, 25-year-old Rahim Basir, was also arrested in connection to this incident.

He was also booked into the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility on criminal use of a prohibited weapon and possession of a firearm by certain persons. His bond was set at $75,000.