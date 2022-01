LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – It is another dangerous night in Little Rock as police report two people injured in a shooting on the city’s south side.

Police responded to the area of the 4300 block of Asher Avenue around 7:15 p.m. Saturday after an alert from the city’s ShotSpotter system.

According to a department spokesperson, the victims in this incident are stable.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.