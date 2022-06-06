LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police said Monday afternoon that the victim of a Saturday shooting in Little Rock has died and noted the case was now being investigated as a homicide.

Larry Rogers, 48, of Little Rock was named as the victim of the shooting in the June 4 report by the Little Rock Police Department.

Officers said Rogers was found at the entrance of an Exxon station in the 5200 block of South University Avenue with three bullet wounds.

He was taken to UAMS by ambulance where he later succumbed to his injuries.

As of Monday, investigators had not released any information on a possible suspect in the case.

Rogers’ death marks the 37th Little Rock homicide this year.