LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock Police are searching for a murder suspect involved in a shooting at a Little Rock Kroger in February that left one man dead.

Police are looking for Matya Sisa, he is wanted for capital murder, in connection to a deadly shooting at a Kroger on Markham.

The shooting happened February 28th, 23-year-old Xavier Crosby was killed, in what police believe was a drug sale.

If anyone has information on where Matya Sisa is they are asked to call police.