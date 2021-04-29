LRPD seeking out information on suspect in serial knife attacks that have left 3 dead

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police in Little Rock say they are looking for a man wanted in multiple stabbings, three of which were deadly.

The Little Rock Police Department is saying the suspect is wanted in multiple knife attacks that apparently occurred at random between August 2020 and April 2021.

Police said there are four victims total, three of whom have died.

The attacks were centered around Little Rock’s Midtown area, happening on South Gaines, 12th Street, 19th near Marshall and Wright Avenue. Officials note the assaults happened between 1 a.m. and 6:30 a.m.

LRPD released a surveillance photo as well, stating detectives believe the suspect is a man over 6 feet tall.

KARK 4 news has confirmed the FBI is helping the Little Rock Police Department with this investigation and that the Bureau’s Behavioral Analysis Unit is involved helping clean up photos/videos.

Anyone with information that can help detectives find the person linked to these crimes is asked to call 501-371-4636 or email information to ASKLRPD@littlerock.gov.

There is a reward of up to $20,000 that is being offered to find this serial knife attacker.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.