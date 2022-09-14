LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police investigating a death as a possible suicide have now determined that it was a homicide with an arrest made Wednesday.

According to investigators, officers responded to a report of a possible suicide Wednesday at 11:55 a.m. in the 2400 block of Center Street.

Officers were able to locate the body of a woman inside the home. Soon after, homicide detectives were requested.

Police identified the victim as Teresa Jones of Little Rock.

Investigators later arrested 21-year-old Jamaal Johnson of Little Rock, who is now facing a first-degree murder charge and possession of a firearm by certain persons.