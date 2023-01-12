LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police arrested a woman who they believe is connected to a deadly burglary in the west side of the city Wednesday night.

According to the Little Rock Police Department, officers responded to a burglary call in the 1000 block of Breckenridge Drive just before 9:15 p.m. After arriving on the scene, officers said they were informed of an unresponsive person in the parking lot. Police said the victim was later pronounced dead.

A short time later, officers said Chelsea McKenzly was developed as a suspect, questioned and arrested. McKenzly is facing charges of first-degree murder, abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence. She is currently being held at the Pulaski County Detention Facility without bond.

Officials with the LRPD have not released the identity of the victim at this time.