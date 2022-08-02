LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police said a woman is dead after a hit and run in west Little Rock Monday night.

According to the Little Rock Police Department, the crash happened on Financial Center Parkway around 10:35 p.m. After arriving on the scene, officers said they found a woman lying in the street with multiple injuries.

During the beginning of the investigation, investigators said that the driver fled the scene after striking the victim. Police said medical personnel pronounced the victim dead on the scene.

Police have not released the victim’s identity at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.