Police: Woman shot, left at Little Rock hospital overnight dies from injuries

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police in Little Rock say that a woman abandoned at a local hospital overnight with gunshot wounds has now died of her injuries.

Police responded to the hospital just after 2 a.m. after receiving reports of a gunshot victim being dropped off there.

By the time officers arrived, the victim, later identified as Tera’Lynn Cantrell, was getting medical treatment. Despite those efforts, Cantrell died from her injuries.

Detectives with the Homicide Unit and Crime Scene search teams responded to the scene to begin the investigation.

Cantrell’s body was taken to the State Crime Lab by the Pulaski County Coroner for an autopsy.

Officials say this is an ongoing investigation.