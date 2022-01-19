Man accused in Rebekah Gould killing getting closer to trial

IZARD COUNTY, Ark. – A 2014 murder case is finally preparing for trial.

The trial of the man accused of killing Rebekah Gould and dumping her body along an Izard County road is being pushed back.

The pre-trial for William Miller was originally set for Wednesday, but now that won’t take place until March.

William is charged with first-degree murder for allegedly beating the 22-year-old to death.

He was arrested in 2020 and could now face life in prison.

A judge granted a continuance pending a mental evaluation.

The jury trial is set to take place the week of August 25.