Man Accused of Killing Grandparents Charged with Capital Murder, Could Face Death Penalty

POCAHONTAS, Ark. – A 25-year-old man faces two counts of capital murder after being accused of killing his grandparents, authorities say. Prosecutors say he could face the death penalty.

Nicholaus David Patterson, of Pocahontas, is accused of killing his grandparents, Ricky and Rita Bozwell, on July 10 in their Pocahontas home.

Patterson’s mother reported her parents missing to local authorities on July 13. The bodies were discovered on July 14 in their home located on Sue Lane, authorities say.

The bodies were sent to the State Crime Lab for autopsy.

Patterson was questioned regarding his knowledge of the murders and he confessed to the killings on that same day, authorities say.

He appeared in Randolph County Circuit Court on Tuesday for his arraignment before Circuit Judge Harold S. Erwin. Patterson was represented by Attorney Chris Nebben of Little Rock who entered a plea of not guilty on Patterson’s behalf.

Henry Boyce, Third Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney, announced to the court that the State of Arkansas would seek the death penalty in the case.

Judge Erwin set the trial date for November 5, 2018.

Patterson remains in custody at the Randolph County Detention Center and is being held without bond.