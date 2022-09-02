One of several cheerleading coaches accused of sexual abuse in South Carolina was found dead in his car earlier this month. (Getty Images)

BENTON, Ark. – Police in Benton said that a man is in custody after bringing a gun into the lobby of the Benton Police Department late Friday afternoon.

Officials with the BNPD said the man came into the building just before 4:30 p.m. and that after multiple officers responded, the man was arrested without incident.

Authorities said that no injuries occurred during the incident.

BNPD officials extended special thanks to authorities from the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, Saline County Office of Emergency Management, Pafford EMS and Benton Fire Department.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the BNPD at 501-778-1171 or 501-776-5947.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.