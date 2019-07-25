Man arrested after stealing packs of cigarettes from LR gas station, police say

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- A man is arrested after police say he stole more than a dozen packs of cigarettes from a gas station.

Little Rock Police say they received a call about a possible robbery in progress at the Big Red gas station on the 7200 block of W. 12th Street around 2:50 a.m. Thursday.

The overnight cashier told police a man went into the store with his hand in his pocket and said, “I have a strap.” The cashier told police he didn’t see the gun, but the man was acting like he had one.

The cashier says the man then walked around the counter and took several packs of Newport cigarettes and left the store.

Police say they later found Cornelius Conway walking East on 12th Street near the 7000 block. Officers say they saw Conway drop several packs of cigarettes and he had several on him.

Conway was arrested, and investigators say 19 packs of cigarettes were recovered.

According to the police report, Conway was taken to the Pulaski County Jail and faces an aggravated robbery charge.